Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has organised quiz competition for senior secondary schools in Kano State to promote Information and Communication Technology (ICT) awareness in schools.

Speaking at the award presentation on Tuesday, the representative of CITAD, Mr Ahmad Abdullahi, said that the annual ICT quiz for secondary schools in the state was instituted in 2003.

“The objective is to promote computer literacy and ICT awareness amongst students of secondary schools in the state,” he said.

Abdullahi also said that the initiative was to encourage students to take computer studies seriously.

“We also aid advocacy on the need for school proprietors and government to provide computers to schools,” he added.

About 26 secondary schools participated in the quiz where the winner got an All-in-One Computer system, while the second received a refurbished Desktop Computer and the third, was awarded a printer.

Also, the best teacher from the schools was rewarded with a Plasma TV, and all other participants from the winning schools received Techno Android phone each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Government Teachers College, Ungogo came first, MSSC Gaya, second, and GTC Kano came third.

Mr Anas Usman-Aliyu of Government Teachers College, Ungogo won the best teacher award.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor of Kano University of Science and Technology, Prof. Shehu Musa, announced that the university would take responsibility of awarding prize to the overall winner.

The university, he said would also give N20, 000 to each of the participating school from first to tenth positions and N50, 000 for the best teacher.

He also pledged a personal donation of N20, 000 each for the first and second position, and N10, 000 for third position. (NAN)

