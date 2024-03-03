CITAD launches, hands over Community Network Centre in Jama’are

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) officially launched and handed over a Community Network Centre to residents of Jama’are local government area in Bauchi State on Saturday.

The ceremony, held on Saturday at Jama’are LGA Secretariat in Bauchi state, marked the establishment of the second hub by CITAD, supported by Hello World, 48% and the Association for Progressive Communication (APC).

Engr. Y.Z Yau, CITAD’s Executive Director, explained that the Community Network Centre aims to bridge the Rural-Urban Digital Divide in Nigeria.

Adding that the facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, will provide internet services to households in the area.

Yau emphasized that the center primarily serves educational purposes, providing students with resources for research and assignments.

Also speaking, Mal. Haruna Adamu Hadejia, CITAD’s National Coordinator for the School of Community Networks, highlighted that CITAD’s goal is to establish 20 similar centers across all six geo-political zones of Nigeria to address the digital gap.

Speaking to newsmen during the event, Mal. Dahiru Abubakar Kundi, CITAD’s Program Officer at Jama’are, emphasized the center’s role as an e-learning and e-business hub, positioning the LGA ahead in internet connectivity.

Also on his part, Dan Babba, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of Jama’are Local Government, appreciated CITAD, assuring a sustainability plan in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Also, Alh. Muhammad Sabo, Madakin Jam’are and Chairman, Community Communications Based Network in Jama’are, assured the sustainability of the facilities, emphasizing community efforts to raise funds for data packages after the initial free year.

The Education Secretary of Jama’are LGA, Ali Isa, stressed the educational benefits, urging teachers and principals to use the facility wisely for the benefit of students.

Malama Mairo Habu Ciroma, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries and also a teacher, expressed delight, emphasizing the cost-saving for students travelling to Misau for JAMB exams.

She pledged to use the tools for imparting knowledge to students for the progress of Bauchi state and Nigeria.