CITAD launches book on dialogue, reconciliation in northern Nigeria

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) on Sunday, launched a book on community perception of dialogue and reconciliation in Northern Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Mr Yunusa Ya’u, said during the launching in Bauchi that the essence of the book was to seek more conciliatory ways of peace settlement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 227-page book is titled: “Boko Haram’s Community Perception of Dialogue and Reconciliation in Northern Nigeria.”

Ya’u said there was a crucial need to adopt other ways of achieving peace and reconciliation outside the use of military power.

He said the book discussed the dialogue conducted in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, the book is interested in the consultation and inclusion of critical stakeholders in every peace and reconciliation process.

The executive director further stated that the book dealt with specific experiences and lessons of non-kinetic responses in Kano State.

“It is important for us to understand and believe that non-kinetic methods are still relevant in ending conflicts,” he said.

Ya’u stated that dialogue and reconciliation remained the best tools for resolving conflict and reestablishing peace.

“No insurgency in this world has ever been completely resolved or eradicated through military action,” he said.

Ya’u added that women and youths should be included in dialogue and reconciliation processes.

“They are the most vulnerable people in conflict situations, they are very useful in resolution of conflucts,” he said. (NAN)