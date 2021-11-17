CITAD inaugurates Institute for Philosophy, Political Thinking

(NAN) Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) on Tuesday inaugurated the Ibrahim Mu’azzam Insitute for Philosophy and Political Theory in Kano.

Speaking at the annual dialogue of the Centre, Dr. Yunusa Yau, the Director of the Centre said that the institute was founded about five years ago, although commissioned late.He said that the centre’s annual dialogue for youths on critical thinking gave birth to the institute named after its great contributor, Dr Ibrahim Mu’azzam of Bayero University, Kano.

The Director said that CITAD discovered the great need for a platform for young people to rub minds on philosophical and critical questions thus boosting their intelligence quotience.

He said, “We identified that people were losing their capacity to ask questions and the frontiers of knowledge was declining due to lack of platform for such unanswered questions.”

While speaking, Dr Ibrahim Mu’azzam of Political Science Department of Bayero Univeristy, Kano, said questioning made people realise the reasons behind humanity.

He tasked young people to “clear the fogs in their heads”, with regard to things they would want to know, notwithstanding the denial of the society in accepting questions.Mu’azzam, however, said “People should keep questioning themselves about how humans betray a lot of things ranging from themselves to the society.

African Director, MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, in his goodwill message urged the students to utilise the knowledge gained at the dialogue for self development.He tasked them on giving back the same knowledge to their communities as a corporate responsibility.

Shetima explained that the next generations of wealth creators would not come from oil or other mineral resources, but the capability of individuals to use their brains and invent ideas and solutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mu’azzam Ibrahim Institute of Philosophy and Political Theory was set up to address the decline in the quality of teaching Philosophy and Political Theory for Young People.

The Founder, Centre for Information Technology and Development believed that absence of such bodies was responsible for the decline in quality education in Nigerian universities. (NAN)

