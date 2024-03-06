CITAD empowers Persons With Disabilities in Kano

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has empowered Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kano State with valuable soft skills to enhance their employability today, Wednesday.

While speaking on behalf of YZ Ya’u, CITAD Executive Director, Mr. Buhari Abba said the initiative aims to bridge the employment gap for PWDs and equip them with the necessary skills to thrive in the workplace.

“The aim of this project is to reduce the problem of unemployment in Kano state, especially by providing opportunities for people living with special needs and equipping them with the right and relevant skills. We have learned that unemployment is often due to the lack of relevant skills.”

Mr. Abba added that the workshop focused on equipping participants with essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and critical thinking. These skills are crucial for success in any profession and will empower PWDs to compete effectively in the job market.

“This programme is crucial as it will prepare our youth when evaluating organizations or institutions, helping them identify recruiters’ requirements in relation to skills and attributes, anticipate likely interview questions, and learn effective approaches to answering different types of interview questions.”

In his remarks, CITAD PWDs Coordinator Malam Hamza Aminu Fagge said CITAD’s commitment to empowering PWDs is commendable, and this initiative has the potential to make a significant impact on their lives.

He added that “By providing them with the necessary skills and resources, CITAD is helping PWDs achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.”

At the workshop, Malam Ahmadu Adamu, Business Manager at Kano ICS office, covered crucial skills for starting a career and excelling in job placement interviews. Dr. Bashir Abdulhameed from Jigawa State Polytechnic addressed online job search tools, community assistance, and effective job placement strategies.