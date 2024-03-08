CITAD condemns abduction of Kuriga school children

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has condemned the recent abduction of school children in Kuriga Community in Kaduna state.

The Executive Director, CITAD, YZ Ya’u in a statement on Friday noted that the safety and well-being of children and educators are paramount to educational development and the livelihood of any community and the country in general.

He therefore urged the Kaduna State Government, the Federal Government, and all relevant security agencies to take immediate and necessary action to ensure the safe return of the abducted pupils, and teachers to their families.

He said,”Yesterday, March 7, 2024, bandits, in their hundredth on motorcycles, stormed a school where primary and secondary schools are operating in the same premises in Kuriga, a community located along the Kaduna Birnin-Gwari Road, and abducted a number of school children and educators.

“We, at the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) strongly condemn this heinous and barbaric act of abduction carried out by the bandits on Thursday, March 7, 2024, resulting in the kidnapping of over 280 pupils and teachers from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School Kuriga, Kaduna State.

“It is good to note that the safety and well-being of children and educators are paramount to educational development and the livelihood of any community and the country in general. Any threat to schools and pupils’ security is therefore unacceptable and condemnable.

Ya’u stressed that every child has the right to education in a safe and secure environment, free from the fear of violence and abduction.

“The abduction of these innocent students and teachers is a direct attack on our educational system and a violation of their fundamental rights.

“We demand that all measures be taken to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the abducted students and teachers during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with the affected community and reiterate our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of our children and educators.

“Finally, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure future for our children,” he said.