CITAD commends Kano State Govt. for sponsoring students to further their education

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has commended the Kano State Government under the leadership of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State for its youth-focused programs, support for educational development and nurturing young talents in the state.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Government on Monday, 5th of February, 2024 invited some talented youth with innovative ideas in the state to the government house to showcase their innovated products. Out of the young ideas invited by the state government through the office of the Honourable Commissioner of Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa, four of the CITAD mentees were awarded scholarships to further their education at various universities outside the country.

This gesture of encouraging excellence by the Kano State government will definitely lay a foundation for a skilled workforce equipped to tackle the challenges of the 21st century economy as these scholarships will not only benefit the recipients but also contribute to the overall prosperity and competitiveness of our dear state and Nigeria at large.

As part of its contribution to education and nurturing young talents in the country, CITAD has established Children Creativity Centre (3Cs) where it provides young talents with all the necessary tools and materials to prototype their ideas.

This hub serves as an ecosystem for turning ideas into businesses. To ensure these ideas are turn into reality, CITAD also provide mentorship and guidance for the young talents to ensure these ideas are not being wasted or remain in the brains of these young talents.

Commending the government’s effort, the Executive Director of CITAD, YZ Ya’u stressed that, “Investing in young talents and innovative ideas is an investment for the future, and by providing financial assistance and recognition, the government empowers these young minds to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

“We are confident that they will become leaders who inspire positive change and make a lasting impact on the world. This gesture if maintained, will play a significant role in nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators”

Speaking further, Mr Ya’u noted that out of the dozens of ideas being incubated by CITAD, Hussain Muhammad Nawat and Hassan Muhammad Nawat, Nafi’u Ibrahim Mustapha and Mu’azzam Sani who developed Water DC Cooking Gas, Architectural Modelling Airport, and Security Drone respectively, all were awarded with scholarship to advance their education abroad.