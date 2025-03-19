CISLAC Urges National Assembly to Reject State of Emergency in Rivers

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the National Assembly to reject any move to impose a State of Emergency in Rivers State, warning that such an action would be unconstitutional, politically motivated, and an abuse of executive power.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), CISLAC accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of taking sides in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers. The organization alleged that instead of maintaining neutrality, the President has consistently aligned with former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, enabling him to wield undue influence over the state’s governance.

“The President’s actions have emboldened political godfatherism and undermined democratic governance, allowing a single individual who is no longer in state government to cripple governance in Rivers,” Rafsanjani stated.

CISLAC argued that a State of Emergency can only be declared under Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in cases of widespread insecurity, a breakdown of law and order, or a failure of government institutions—none of which, it said, apply to the current situation in Rivers State.

“Schools, hospitals, markets, and government institutions continue to function normally. There has been no outbreak of violence, nor has the governor requested such an extreme measure,” the statement read.

The organization warned that the move appeared to be an attempt to unseat a duly elected governor under the guise of restoring order. It accused the President of failing to call Wike to order while attempting to undermine a democratically elected government, describing it as a dangerous precedent.

“Today, it is Rivers State; tomorrow, it could be any other state where the President’s allies seek to impose their will,” CISLAC cautioned.

CISLAC called on the National Assembly to reject any such proposal, urging lawmakers to defend democratic values rather than succumb to political pressure. It reminded them that a two-thirds majority is required to approve a State of Emergency and urged them to prioritize national stability over partisan interests.

The organization also expressed concern over reports of similar plans for Kano and Osun states, warning that such actions could further destabilize the country. It argued that the government’s approach was already triggering protests in Rivers and could damage Nigeria’s international reputation, potentially leading to sanctions from the global community.

CISLAC urged Nigerians to remain peaceful but resolute in resisting what it described as an undemocratic move. It also called on the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to oppose any effort to undermine constitutional governance.

CISLAC further reminded President Tinubu of his responsibility to all Nigerians, cautioning that any attempt to suppress democracy would be met with resistance from civil society and the public.

“Nigeria’s democracy is at stake, and history will judge those who choose personal ambition over the will of the people,” the statement concluded.