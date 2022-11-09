CISLAC trains law enforcement officers on ‘ethics and integrity’

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, in collaboration with Centre for Women and Adolescent Empowerment and MacArthur Foundation, has organised a one-day “ethics and integrity” training, for law enforcement officers in the country.

At the training which held in Yola, CISLAC Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the training was designed to sensitize law enforcement officials on how to demonstrate high level of ethics and integrity while they ensure the maintenance of law and order during the upcoming elections.

He stressed that the event was organised with the understanding that law enforcement officials will play a very crucial role in the elections, adding that they will assist INEC in ensuring a free and fair election.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Centre for Women and Adolescent Empowerment, Yola Ms Asma’u Joda, who was represented by Tijjjani Ubandoma, charged the Law Enforcement officers to carry out their duties effectively and ensure a free and fair election in 2023.

She also tasked law enforcement officers to warn politicians to desist from using thugs to enable violence and electoral malpractices during electioneering process.

Law enforcement officials at the training were drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

