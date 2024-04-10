CISLAC/TI-Nigeria Commends EFCC for recovering N30bn from suspended Minister

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) have lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its recent recovery of N30 billion from the investigation of Betta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

In a statement signed by Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC/TI-Nigeria, the organization expressed its appreciation for the EFCC’s efforts in combating corruption, particularly within government ministries tasked with uplifting Nigerians out of poverty.

Rafsanjani underscored the significance of the recovery, emphasizing the need to hold accountable those entrusted with public funds.

“It is highly commendable that the EFCC has taken action against corruption within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, which should be focused on alleviating poverty rather than being a breeding ground for embezzlement,” he remarked.

Highlighting Nigeria’s alarming poverty statistics, with approximately 104 million citizens living below the poverty line according to World Bank data, Rafsanjani lamented the detrimental impact of corruption on the nation’s development.

He urged for intensified efforts to recover stolen assets and prosecute those responsible, emphasizing the importance of treating corruption as a major impediment to progress.

“With poverty rates soaring and resources being misappropriated, it is imperative that the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies continue to pursue justice and ensure that looted funds are recovered and accounted for,” Rafsanjani asserted.

The CISLAC boss further called for the promotion of the rule of law and transparency in anti-corruption efforts, emphasizing the crucial role of accountability in combating graft effectively.

“In reaffirming our support for the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), we urge these agencies to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in their operations.”

“Only by preventing, blocking and holding corrupt individuals accountable and ensuring proper management of recovered assets can we root out the scourge of corruption from our society,” Rafsanjani stated.

CISLAC/TI-Nigeria concluded by urging all stakeholders to join hands in the fight against corruption and to support the efforts of law enforcement agencies in upholding the rule of law and integrity in governance.

By Chimezie Godfrey