CISLAC tasks journalists, security agencies, on early warnings and response to prevent crisis

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, CISLAC, has tasked journalists, security agencies and community observers in the country on early warnings and early response mechanisms.

Speaking during a two day training in Enugu organized for community observers and response networks, and for the media respectively, on Friday, CISLAC’s Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, advised media houses to adopt a system which will encourage citizen input on early warnings and early response.

According to him, early warning and early response reporting goes beyond the convention style of reporting, adding that it demands in-depth work of collecting, analyzing and contextualizing information through social mobilization.

He also called for the formation of an emergency response team which will include the media and other relevant bodies to coordinate and build confidentiality in information sharing on early warning and response.

He said “Early Warning and Early Response reporting extends beyond usual reporting functions by journalists to in-depth issues like ability to identify, collect, analyse and contextualise information/data through well-informed social mobilisation and socialisation process.”

Speaking on the role of security agencies on the issue of early response, Rafsanjani decried the continuous delayed response to early warning by security agencies which according to him has discouraged community observers from reporting predicted conflict.

He further tasked community observers on proactive and verifiable information gathering on early warnings as it will help timely decision making in early response.

“Recurring delayed Response to Early Warning signal by relevant security agencies has continued to discourage reporting effort by Community Observers in conflict prediction and prevention process.

“Efficient Early Warning system remains paramount in conflict prevention process with cognisance to risk assessment, response system, prediction mechanisms and wider information dissemination.”

Rafsanjani also called for collaborative efforts of National and state Assembly members, adding that constituency offices of legislators should serve as a credible platform to liaise with elected officials to draw their attention on early warning signs, so that they become very active and informed, and raise matters of public interest safely and protection in the legislature.