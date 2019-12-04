CISLAC solicits stronger anti-corruption strategy

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on Federal Government to develop a defence-sector anti-corruption strategy.

Mr Jaye Gaskia, the Director, Praxis Centre, made the call on behalf of CISLAC and other partners at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gaskia said there was need for the Ministry of Defence and military leadership to create a special reform board responsible for anti-corruption.

He also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the bill for special court for corruption cases.

According to Gaskia, the call becomes imperative in the spirit of the anti-corruption drive of the present administration to cleanse the public finance sector of governance among others.

Earlier, Mr Salaudeen Hashim, Programme Manager, CISLAC, commended the military for the disciplinary actions taken against officers undermining the efforts of ongoing reforms.

Retired Col. Ademola Lawal, Head of Reseach Savannah Centre, said that reform of the defence sector was long overdue.

Lawal urged the National Assembly to strengthen its oversight on defence budget and monitor spendings.

He said CISLAC and its partners, local and international, had discovered that unpublished defence budgets were still frequently abused by corrupt officials.(NAN)