CISLAC set to publish 2019 Corruption Perception Index

By Chimezie Godfery

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, has disclosed the the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) will be published on January 23rd 2020.

He said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday, that the 2019 CPI, will be published exclusively by CISLAC.

“The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has been published annually since 1995 by Transparency International (TI).

“On the 23rd of January, 2020, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy (CISLAC), the National Chapter of TI in Nigeria, will exclusively publish the 2019 CPI.”

The CPI scores countries from 100 (long term economic growth and GDP increase, very clean) to 0 (high perceived rate of corruption, highly corrupt).

It also ranks countries based on their public sector corruption analyzed by experts and opinions by the general public with the major aim of stopping bribery and every form of public corruption.

Countries are ranked by position relative to other countries in the index.

Rafsanjani pointed out that Nigeria, despite moving up four places from 148 in 2017 to 144 in 2018, had no actual change in the scores of those years.

“Through the course of Nigeria’s corruption perception assessment since 2012, the country has averaged a score of 26.7 with its highest score at 28 in 2016 and lowest at 25 in 2013.

“Despite moving up four places from 148 in 2017 to 144 in 2018, there was no actual change in the scores for both years, which stood at 27.

“In the 2018 CPI, Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 points, maintaining the same score as in the 2017 CPI, indicating that Nigeria was still perceived as highly corrupt, and although the ranking showed that Nigeria moved up four (4) places, it only meant that four other countries scored worse while Nigeria stagnated.

“The result also indicated a link between corruption and the health of democracies, where countries with higher rates of corruption also have weaker democratic institutions and political rights,” he said.

The Executive Director mentioned that the CPI serves as an indicator for assessing President Buhari’s performance in fulfilling his 2015 anti-corruption flagship agenda.

“It remains to be seen if Nigeria has improved or worsened.

“It would be of immense benefit to public institutions, the government and Nigerian citizens as a whole, to look at the problems indicated on the CPI and follow the recommendations mapped out to ensure that corruption in the public sector is mitigated,” he stressed.

