CISLAC seeks amicable resolution of tussle between PSC, Police Team

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called for the amicable resolution of the ongoing legal tussle between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the police management team.

Auwal Musa, the Executive Director of CISLAC made the call at a press briefing on Monday in Abuja.

He noted that CISLAC has decided to wade into this matter because it will bring a lot of disadvantages to the country.

He therefore appealed to all parties involved to reconsider their stand in the interest of Nigerians.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing legal interpretation that is before the apex court, we strongly observe that the current legal tussle will bring a lot of disadvantages to the county.

“Recognizing the fact that we are not in a position or the best authority to interpret the laws but as a civil society organization who feels concerned about the security and well-being of Nigerians, we decided to intervene in this matter.

“While the position of the PSC is that they hold the exclusive right to appoint person s to all offices in the Nigeria Police Force (Except the office of the IG) by virtue of the constitution, thereby ousting the IG from exercising such powers,

“We also note that the current recruitment of constables is well within the powers of the IG by virtue of the Police Act 1967 and the Nigeria Police Regulations, 1968, which he acted under.

“Knowing fully well that it is an established position of law that any piece of law that conflicts with constitution is null and void (as the Court of Appeal relied on), the question we have to consider here is if there is truely a conflict in the provisions of the laws in question as regards the recruitment of constables, does ‘appointment’ of persons into offices in the Nigeria Police Force as vested on the PSC by the construction include recruitment of constables as confered on the IG by the Police Act 1967?

“Our position is therefore not to establish who is right or wrong in this entire process, but to appeal to all parties to reconsider their grandstanding in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

Musa decried the fact that tax payers monies are already spent to recruit, train, equip and deploy this large number of personnel before the pronouncement by the court.

He said,”The first question that readily comes to mind is whether we want to further open the valve of revenue waste in an era where government is clamouring for structural adjustment and plugging revenue leakages and wastages.

“This might then be a huge missed opportunity if concerned parties refuse to sheath their swords.

“Secondly, there is already a tower of insecurity in the country which this recruitment abinitio was set out to curtail. Nigerians are regularly kidnapped and maimed by criminal elements in the country with little response from the police.

“The regular excuse is that the ratio of police per citizens is weak due to the challenge with manpower. It becomes a clear case of ‘two elephants involved in a thug of war, the grass would largely bear the brunt.

“The IGP, as well as the PSC, should kindly consider the plight of Nigerians and make a U-turn on the legal tussle.”

Musa also pointed out that global terrorism index has ranked Nigeria worse and that there is no need to compound that with various internal wrangling.

According to him, this is time for the country to be more decisive in employing every strategy that can support the ongoing campaign against rural banditry, terrorism, farmer -herder conflict, and ungoverned spaces among others.

The Human Rights Activist expressed fear that if this situation is allowed to prevail, Nigeria may have ended up training an army of criminal group to recruit from, which is not in the best interest of the country.

He therefore called for urgent reconciliatory structure to be put together by the Presidency and National Assembly to resolve this lingering but dangerous trend that might be a bad template for future reference or an enemy from within.

“We urge the federal government to weigh in to have an amicable impasse between the PSC and the police management team in ensuring that the recruitment of 10,000 constables are not dislodged.

“That an infrastructure for effective coordination and communication should be put in place between the PSC and the IG which must serve as an internal grievance mechanism which reduces a situation of seeking redress in court.

“That the face-off between the PSC and the Police Management Team should not be personal, thereby leading to the loss of revenue, disenfranchising Nigerians from the first order of the state, which is the security of lives and property because of our inability to manage internally perceived conflict.

“That the police, policy and politics are children of the same parent. We request that both parties should not allow politics to be prioritized over the integrity of the policy of internal policing.

On the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Musa commended the decision but stressed that it should not be the end.

He called on the police management team to ensure reorientation of the police to comply with Human Rights standards as part of the larger police sector reform.

“CISLAC is currently working with the Police Complaint Response Unit to strengthen its effectiveness in the handling and management of unprofessional and unethical conduct, as well as emergency response.

“We ask for the immediate investigation and prosecution of all police officers who have been accused of grave human rights violation, such as extra judicial executions, torture and other ill-treatment , as recommended by Amnesty International.

“The disbandment is a step in the right direction but it should not be the end,” he said.

Musa stressed that the police will require a complete reform that will include training and retraining on the protection of civilians, on Human Rights and the Rule of Law.

He further called for welfare and motivation of the police personnel, as this will ensure professionalism and effectiveness in their service deliver