CISLAC lauds re-appointment of Amina as UN Deputy Secretary-General

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the re-appointment of Mrs. Amina Mohammed as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General for the second term of five years.

In a statement, the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, stressed that the appointment demonstrates the spirit of inclusiveness and social justice by the Secretary General.

He said,”While we applaud the Secretary General for the well-deserved re-appointment, we are convinced that the re-appointment is an appreciation of her efficient performance, sterling qualities, credibility, integrity and track records suitable for the re-consideration.

“We also observed in the re-appointment, practically demonstrated spirit of inclusiveness, equality and social justice by the Secretary General.

“As we rejoice with Nigeria and the international community, we observed hitherto in her selfless service, genuine passion and commitment towards improving the quality of lives of humanity across the world, especially in the areas of poverty eradication, Covid-19 pandemic prevention and impact mitigation, social justice, gender equality, climate change, sustainable democracy, global peace and security, and human rights.

“We are therefore, hopeful that Mrs. Mohammed’s re-appointment will accelerate existing gains and enhance global partnership for implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

