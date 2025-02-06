CISLAC Flags Constitutional Breaches in ₦54.2 Trillion Adjusted Budget

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed deep concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to increase the 2025 budget from ₦49.7 trillion to ₦54.2 trillion. While acknowledging reported additional revenues from key government agencies, CISLAC considers this move unprecedented and potentially unconstitutional.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), Executive Director of CISLAC, the organization referenced Section 81(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which stipulates that if the amount appropriated by the Appropriation Act is insufficient, or if additional expenditure is required, a supplementary estimate must be presented to the National Assembly. CISLAC argues that the current proposal bypasses this constitutional requirement, raising critical legal and procedural concerns.

Rafsanjani, who also serves as the Head of Transparency International Nigeria, criticized the manner in which the budget increment was introduced. Instead of following due process with a supplementary appropriation bill, the executive merely informed the National Assembly through a letter. CISLAC warns that this deviation from established legislative procedures undermines the sanctity of the budgetary process and could set a dangerous precedent for future fiscal governance.

“The cited additional revenues were not sudden; failing to account for them in the initial budget highlights poor fiscal foresight,” the statement reads. CISLAC further laments the absence of prior consultation with the leadership of the National Assembly before making such a substantial adjustment. This unilateral decision-making, it argues, weakens the constitutional principle of checks and balances and sidelines the legislature’s role in fiscal oversight.

CISLAC also noted that this pattern of executive isolation is not new, citing the administration’s delay in ministerial nominations, which exceeded the constitutional timeline. Such actions, the organization asserts, erode democratic principles and hinder effective governance.

The statement reads: “The proposed budget increase comes amid rising national debt and ballooning debt servicing costs. In 2025, Nigeria allocated ₦16.32 trillion for debt servicing, a drastic surge from ₦712 billion in 2014. CISLAC warns that many debt-financed projects, like the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, remain incomplete or abandoned.

“As a more sustainable alternative, CISLAC recommends leveraging internally generated revenue to fund smaller, realistic projects that can be completed efficiently, thereby reducing the country’s reliance on loans and ensuring tangible benefits for citizens.”

CISLAC also raised serious concerns over allocations made to non-existent or defunct government agencies, emphasizing that such allocations waste public funds and compromise the integrity of the budget process. The organization calls for rigorous scrutiny of all budgetary provisions to ensure they align with the country’s current priorities and governance structures.

“The National Assembly holds a constitutional mandate to oversee and approve federal expenditures. CISLAC urges lawmakers to exercise their authority rigorously in this matter,” the statement reads. It also calls on the executive to prioritize transparency, respect constitutional provisions, and engage in meaningful consultations before making major fiscal decisions.

“While CISLAC supports initiatives aimed at national development and economic growth, these efforts must be pursued within the framework of constitutional legality, fiscal responsibility, and inclusive governance,” the statement continues.

Given the unprecedented nature of running two concurrent budgets, CISLAC strongly urges the executive to reconsider this approach and adhere strictly to constitutional procedures. The organization calls on the National Assembly to assert its responsibility in scrutinizing budgetary adjustments, ensuring that the principles of transparency, accountability, and democratic governance are upheld.

CISLAC remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for transparent, accountable, and participatory governance in Nigeria.