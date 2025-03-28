CISLAC Demands Justice, Calls for Immediate Investigation into Uromi Lynching Incident

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of at least 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State, and calls for an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation into the incident.

In a statement signed by CISLAC’s Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, it was revealed that the victims—hunters traveling from Rivers State to Kano to celebrate Eid with their families—were mercilessly lynched after their vehicle was intercepted by a vigilante group and armed youths.

The victims were beaten, tied to used tires soaked in petrol, and set ablaze. Disturbing viral videos of the incident show the victims pleading for mercy as they are attacked with axes, iron rods, and machetes. Onlookers cheered but failed to intervene.

CISLAC condemns this horrific act of mob violence, which underscores the alarming rise of vigilante justice and a growing disregard for human life in Nigeria.

The organization calls for an immediate and transparent investigation into the killings. Nigerian authorities must ensure that those responsible for this gruesome act are apprehended and held accountable under the law, including any police officers who may have failed to act in accordance with their duties.

CISLAC emphasized that, “Under international law, the Nigerian government has an unequivocal obligation to protect its citizens, safeguarding their right to life and protecting them from torture and other ill-treatment. The failure to fulfill this duty sends a dangerous message, signaling that violence and impunity will be tolerated, ultimately emboldening mobs and vigilantes to act with increasing brutality.”

CISLAC demands that President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Monday Okpebholo, take immediate action to condemn this act of violence and demonstrate their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims. The Nigerian government must go beyond offering mere condemnation and take concrete steps to ensure that the suspected attackers face justice through a fair trial.

“The incident in Uromi is not an isolated case but part of a disturbing trend of vigilante violence across the country, particularly in towns and villages where highway communities are increasingly besieged by groups taking the law into their own hands. This culture of mob violence has been allowed to thrive due to the government’s consistent failure to hold perpetrators accountable and enforce the rule of law,” the statement noted.

The statement concluded by stressing the urgent need for the Nigerian government to strengthen its efforts to prevent further mob violence and vigilante killings. “This includes ensuring that the police are properly equipped to respond effectively and that victims have access to justice and meaningful remedies. The government must implement both punitive and preventive measures to curb the rising tide of impunity and uphold the sanctity of human life.” Signed by Auwal Musa Rafsanjani Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)