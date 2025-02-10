CISLAC Demands Immediate Compliance with Public Service Rules in Police Leadership

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has raised serious concerns over the ongoing institutional crisis between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). This crisis threatens the rule of law, undermines accountability, and erodes public trust in Nigeria’s governance and security institutions.

In a statement, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), Executive Director of CISLAC, reaffirmed the statutory authority of the PSC under Sections 6 and 7 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2001. He noted that the PSC is mandated to appoint, promote, dismiss, and exercise disciplinary control over Nigeria Police Force personnel (excluding the Inspector General of Police). This mandate is further reinforced by Paragraph 30 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution, granting the PSC oversight authority on police appointments and discipline.

“Public Service Rule No. 020908 (i & ii) mandates the compulsory retirement of public officers, including senior police officers, who have served for 35 years or reached the age of 60. This regulation is designed to uphold the integrity and efficiency of security institutions by enabling leadership renewal and preventing tenure manipulation,” Rafsanjani said.

CISLAC strongly condemned the recent directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), instructing senior officers who have attained the mandatory retirement threshold to remain in service pending further directives. According to Rafsanjani, “this action constitutes a clear violation of the PSC’s statutory authority, undermines the principle of separation of powers, and fosters unnecessary institutional conflicts.”

He further criticized the amendment to the 2020 Police Act, which grants the IGP a fixed four-year tenure regardless of age or service years. “This amendment contradicts existing public service regulations and was hastily passed without a clear constitutional or legal framework to resolve tenure disputes. It has led to arbitrary extensions of office tenure for selected officers,” he stated.

Drawing a historical parallel, Rafsanjani likened the current situation to past political maneuvers. “This situation echoes past political attempts such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s unsuccessful third-term bid, which the National Assembly rightly rejected in defense of democratic principles. Legislative processes should safeguard the rule of law and national stability rather than serve individual interests.”

CISLAC insists that the Inspector General of Police must respect the PSC’s constitutional authority and ensure the prompt retirement of officers who have reached the statutory age or service limit. The organization also called on the National Assembly to amend the Police Act to clarify tenure limitations and prevent conflicts with existing service regulations.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must intervene to uphold adherence to existing laws and prevent the politicization of Nigeria’s security institutions. The Judiciary must also provide legal clarity on the extent of the IGP’s tenure under the amended Police Act, ensuring compliance with public service regulations,” Rafsanjani added.

CISLAC reiterated that democracy thrives on the rule of law, transparency, and accountability—principles that must remain non-negotiable. “Allowing tenure manipulation and institutional conflicts to persist will undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s security agencies and promote impunity in governance,” he emphasized.

For the sake of national security and democratic stability, CISLAC urged all stakeholders—including civil society, media, and the public—to unite against the abuse of legislative and executive powers that jeopardize institutional integrity.

“CISLAC remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting transparent governance, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding the independence of oversight institutions in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.