CISLAC Decries Worsening Hunger Crisis in Nigeria Following Series of Stampedes

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has condemned the alarming state of hunger and desperation in Nigeria, emphasizing the devastating impact of poor governance and an inadequate response to rising poverty levels.

Reacting to the tragic stampedes that claimed dozens of lives across the country during food distribution events, Rafsanjani described the incidents as heartbreaking reflections of the severe hardship Nigerians are enduring.

“This is a clear indication that Nigerians are facing very difficult times under this administration,” he said. “Unfortunately, the government appears detached from the realities on the ground and has failed to take the necessary steps to address a situation they helped to escalate. While these tragic incidents have been reported, many more may be occurring unnoticed as people are desperately hungry.”

In Abuja, a stampede during a food distribution exercise at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama claimed ten lives, including four children, while leaving several others injured. The event, intended to provide relief to vulnerable individuals, turned tragic early Saturday morning as a crowd of over a thousand overwhelmed the venue.

A similar incident occurred in Okija, Anambra State, where a rice distribution exercise organized by philanthropist Chief Ernest Obiejesi resulted in the death of at least 12 people and left over 30 others injured. Witnesses reported that an uncontrolled crowd caused a stampede before the event could commence, underscoring the desperation among citizens.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, a children’s funfair hosted by Women in Need of Governance and Support (WINGS), an initiative of Queen Naomi Silekunola, turned fatal when an overcrowded entrance led to a stampede. Many children tragically lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries as they struggled to gain access to the event.

“These incidents are avoidable but highlight the depth of hunger and deprivation in our society,” Rafsanjani added. “The government must urgently adopt measures to address food insecurity, create jobs, and alleviate the suffering of the people.”

He further stated that the escalating insecurity in the country has exacerbated this crisis. Many farmers are unable to cultivate crops due to persistent banditry and violence, leading to reduced agricultural production. The Tinubu administration must prioritize securing the nation and revitalizing the agricultural sector. State and local governments must also play an active role in encouraging agricultural activities to curb rural-urban migration and reduce unemployment.

CISLAC urged federal and state governments to prioritize policies that tackle poverty and inequality while ensuring the safety and dignity of citizens during public aid and relief programs. The organization also called for improved planning and coordination during such events to prevent further loss of life.

Rafsanjani noted that the tragic incidents serve as a stark reminder of the growing desperation among Nigerians and the urgent need for effective and compassionate governance to address the challenges facing the nation.