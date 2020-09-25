CISLAC commends Nigeria’s criminal justice sector

Share the news













The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) has commended the positive development in the Nigeria’s criminal justice sector especially in the Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Federal High Court. Mr Auwal Musa, Executive Director of the centre, gave the commendation during CISLAC’s one-day stakeholders workshop on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The workshop tagged ‘Effective Use of Criminal Justice and Complaint Channels’ was conducted in line with the group’s determination to ensure transparency among government establishments. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for the passage of the Nigeria Police Bill 2020, adding that the Act which repeals the Police Act 2004 seeks to provide a more robust police force for the country.

Musa, however, called for more improvement in compliance to the human rights laws among security operatives, citing example with what was witnessed during the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. “A good example of such abuse was displayed in April, when the National Human Rights Commission (NGRC) stated in its report that security agents had killed 18 persons in the first two weeks of the lockdown,” he said. The CISLAC boss also commended the Federal government on its approval of N1.1 billion for the operations of the NDLEA. According to him, over the years, the NDLEA has had limited access to resources and this had served as an impediment to their duties.

Musa urged government to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation and use of the assigned fund. On the functionality of the judiciary, CISLAC stressed the need for a renewed respect for equality and the rule of law. “We would like the National Judicial Council (NJC) to always embrace transparency in its appointment of judges. It should shun nepotism and favouritism in all its processes. (NAN)

