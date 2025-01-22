CISLAC Calls for Probe Into Abuja-Kaduna Highway Contract Awarded to Inactive Company

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed worries over the federal government action for re-awarding the Abuja-Kaduna highway contract to Infoquest Nigeria Limited, an inactive company according to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC called for an immediate investigation into the procurement process and those involved, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in government contracting.

“The N252.89 billion contract was re-awarded after being revoked from Julius Berger Nigeria Plc due to pricing disputes and project delays. However, findings by Daily Trust revealed that Infoquest Nigeria Limited is listed as inactive on the CAC database, raising serious concerns about its legitimacy and capacity to handle the critical infrastructure project.

“This decision represents a blatant violation of procurement laws and corporate governance principles,” CISLAC stated. “Corruption in public procurement is one of the biggest challenges undermining Nigeria’s developments, and immediate corrective action is needed.”

According to Daily Trust, Infoquest Nigeria Limited has not filed annual returns since its registration in 1997, has a share capital of just N100,000, and its listed Lagos address shows no signs of active business operations.

CISLAC warned that awarding a high-value contract to a company with such questionable credentials is a disservice to Nigerians and compromises accountability. “This raises critical questions about the due diligence conducted by the relevant authorities ,” the statement read.

The Public Procurement Act of 2007 requires that contracts be awarded through a competitive and transparent process to qualified contractors. CISLAC argued that this decision violates both the Act and Sections 525 and 583 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which disqualify inactive companies from entering contracts or conducting business.

CISLAC questioned the criteria used to assess Infoquest Nigeria Limited’s bid and called for an independent review of the procurement process.

“This situation reflects poorly on Nigeria’s procurement practices and raises concerns about possible political interference or corruption in the selection process,” Rafsanjani said. “We demand full disclosure of the bidding process, including evaluation criteria and the rationale for selecting a company with no track record of large-scale infrastructure projects.”

CISLAC highlighting that Infoquest’s inactive status on the CAC database directly contradicts its eligibility to undertake public contracts.

CISLAC urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order a thorough investigation into the procurement process and hold all individuals involved accountable. The group also called on anti-corruption agencies to probe the matter.

“The government must take decisive steps to restore public confidence by ensuring that those responsible for this debacle are held accountable. Corruption in procurement is the most prevalent form of corruption in Nigeria and must be addressed to safeguard national resources,” the statement said.

CISLAC also emphasized the need for reforms in Nigeria’s procurement processes, including stricter oversight mechanisms and enhanced transparency measures.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that public resources are utilized for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Rafsanjani affirmed. “The Abuja-Kaduna highway is a critical infrastructure project, and its mismanagement would have devastating consequences for economic activities and citizen safety.”

The decision to re-award the contract has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians taking to social media to question the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Citizens have urged the federal government to prioritize competence and due process, especially for projects crucial to national development.

As the controversy unfolds, stakeholders are demanding urgent action to address the issues surrounding the contract. CISLAC has vowed to collaborate with Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) ,other civil society organizations and international partners to ensure adherence to global best practices in public procurement.