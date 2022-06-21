CISCO Networking Academy to be sited at Sokoto State Varsity

Arrangements are underway for the establishment of the Cisco Networking Academy at the Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

This was disclosed by the Director, Entrepreneurship Development Centre of the University, Dr. Aliyah Adamu Ahmed, at a 1-day interactive session between the Centre and Cisco Partnership Programme, which was held on Monday, 20th June, 2022, at the Conference Room of Inuwa Abdul-kadir Library.

Dr. Aliyah Adamu said the Cisco Networking Academy is a global information technology and cybersecurity education, designed specifically to partner with institutions around the world to empower all kinds of people with career opportunities and skills needed for them to sail smoothly in the 21st century.

She added that the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development is fully committed and prepared to equip the students of the University with all the required skills that would develop them to be employers of labour, through its series of skills acquisition programmes, rather than relying on the government for white-collar jobs.

In his address, the Northwest Cisco Networking Academy Manager, Mr. Olarinde Onaolapo said the Academy is the Cisco’s largest and longest-running Corporate Social Responsibility education programme aimed at powering an inclusive future for students and teachers around the globe.

He added that the Academy also transformed the lives of several learners, educators, and communities through the power of technology, education, and career opportunities. Thereafter, the Manager called for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations, which according to him, would bring so many benefits to the two parties involved.

Mr. Olarinde pointed out that the Cisco certification has global recognition due to its sustainability, accessibility, and affordability. He further stated that they did not put barriers to other professionals intending to join the profession.

The Cisco Manager expressed his satisfaction with the quantity and quality of the Information Technology facilities he saw on the ground.

Speaking earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Bashir Garba, MFR, said they would carefully study the Memorandum of Understanding and come up with other areas that the University needs partnership with the Cisco Company.

Prof. Garba, who was represented by the University Librarian, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Maidamma Furfuri, expressed the Institution’s readiness to provide all the required ICT facilities and support for the establishment of the Academy.

He further maintained that the Sokoto State University would continue to remain a hub of entrepreneurship development providing transferable skills to its students for them to be self-reliant and useful to society, not those trooping into the already saturated labor market looking for jobs that are not available.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed the University’s appreciation to the Regional Manager of the Academy for finding his institution eligible for the collaboration.

Signed

Zayyanu Shehu

(Public Relations Officer,

Sokoto State University, Sokoto)

June 20, 2022

