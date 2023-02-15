CIOTA tasked on speedy national transportation development – Adegoroye

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adewole Adegoroye has tasked the Chattered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria CIOTA, to take critical steps geared towards transforming and promoting the transportation sector in the country.

The Minister stated this in Abuja recently at the 2nd Governing Council inauguration Ceremony of the Institute.

Speaking at the event, Prince Adegoroye urged the new Executives of CIOTA to put in place, functional structures based on solid and stable leadership.

He, therefore, charged them to make a mark, saying they have made history by being once, members of the Governing Council. In his words he said: “Prove your worth and prove your capability. You must leave a mark by doing something that others have not done. Make a difference”.

Prince Adegoroye, while enumerating the benefits and impacts of CIOTA, said: “as the premiere Chartered professional transport body in the country with the primary objectives of advancing the study, training and practice of Transportation Management and Administration as well as enhancing the knowledge and skills of persons seeking to become registered as chartered in Transportation, CIOTA has lived up to expectation in rendering services to critical stakeholders in the transportation sector as well as the populace in general”.

He pointed out that the Institute has not only supported the Ministry in policy formulation and the development of initiatives but had also contributed to the development of local capacity in Nigeria, therefore, making Nigerian transport administrators, a force to be reckoned with.

The Minister expressed optimism that the new Executives under the leadership of its President, Prince Segun Obayendo will do very well, describing the President as the right peg in a right hole.

In his inaugural speech, the President/ Chairman of the newly inaugurated Governing Council, Prince Segun Obayendo lauded the achievements of the past Executives while affirming his dedication to deliver on the mandate of the Institute.