CIIN inducts 5 Fellows,143 Associates

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) on Thursday inducted five fellows and 143 associate inductees as members of the institute.

Mr Eddie Efekoha, President, CIIN, said at the 2019 Induction of Fellows and Associates that the institute also awarded 212 Diplomas and 448 Certificates.

Efekoha told the new inductees that by attaining the professional qualification, they had become custodians of the ethics and codes of practice of the noble profession.

He said the purpose of the institute’s code of ethics was to set forth the values, principles and standards that guide the conduct of all insurance practitioners.

“The mantra of the institute remains focused around repositioning and reinforcing the integrity of our profession.

“As lifetime ambassadors of the Insurance practice, I urge you to uphold this creed and replicate all that it represents in your endeavors.

“Who you are and the principles you uphold are some of the things that make you stand out as a leader and a truly successful professional.

“I urge you not to relent in developing yourselves in order to stay relevant in the dynamic business world of today and in the future.

“Ensure that you take advantage of the Mandatory Continuous Professional Development (M.C.P.D) programmes offered by the institute in addition to other post-qualification training courses, ” he said .

The CIIN President said that all certificates issued by the institute remained its property and could be withdrawn from the holders if there were good reasons to do so.

He warned that reason for such withdrawal could emanate from acts unexpected of a holder of the institute’s professional qualification and unethical behavior.

“This policy remains in force. It is my hope that there will not be an occasion where the institute is required to do so,” the CIIN president said.

Efekoha said that the potential of the financial services sector, which includes insurance, is great.

He said: “As professionals, the task before us is for creativity to drive our thoughts and equally refrain from wasting time trying to reinvent the wheel.”

According to him, considerable effort is being put in by the institute to remain relevant to the modern day professional as a leading light to insurance practitioners in the country and beyond.

Efekoha said the ultimate goal was to ensure that insurance practitioners retained the competitive edge that enabled them to perform at optimal levels, tackle the current challenges in the business landscape and stand out successfully.

“The insurance industry is undergoing a revolution and our ability to dig in and dig deep during this defining period will ensure that we are not swept away by the turn of events,” he said.

In her induction lecture, titled: “The Disruptive Professional”, Dr Yeside Oyetayo, Rector, College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), urged the new inductees to become truly disruptive innovative professionals.

Oyetayo urged the new members of the institute to be customer-centric and fashion out ways to add value to Nigeria thorough insurance.

She charged the inductees to take their focus away from mainstream corporate clients, concentrate on the unserved bottom segment of the market and create a niche for themselves. (NAN)