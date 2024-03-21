CIG, AIT to host ‘Music Plus Festival’

The Creative Industry Group (CIG), Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Emrose Adinoyi Productions are set to host Music Plus Festival, slated for April 11.

Mr Felix Duke, President of CIG, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Duke said that the festival aimed at promoting collaborations.

“The Music Plus Festival will be taking place on the 11th of April at the Good Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This will attract youths, millennials and Gen Zs while they catch fun and stay entertained.

The Creative Industry Group (CIG), Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Emrose Adinoyi Productions are set to host Music Plus Festival, slated for April 11.

Mr Felix Duke, President of CIG, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Duke said that the festival aimed at promoting collaborations.

“The Music Plus Festival will be taking place on the 11th of April at the Good Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This will attract youths, millennials and Gen Zs while they catch fun and stay entertained.

“Artistes like Wande Coal, Ruga, Magnito, Guchi, Eltee skhillz and Qing madi, DJ Picasso, Dj Nana, Hypeman Best and more will be performing.

“Tourists are to prepare for fun of a life time,” he said. (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi