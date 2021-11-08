CIBN to build 160-seater lecture theatre in ATBU

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Monday began the process of building a 160-seater lecture theatre for the Faculty of Management, Department of Banking and Finance of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the project in Bauchi, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, President/Chairman of Council, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said the edifice would be called: “THE CIBN BANKERS HALL”.

He said, “The legacy project which The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria is bequeathing to ATBU Bauchi,160-seater lecture theatre will be fully furnished and equipped with ultra-modern gadgets.

“It will serve as the melting pot for the training and development of future ready bankers.

“This project is our modest contribution to the development of banking and finance education and support the economy through capacity building.”

The president explained that in 1998, the institute had introduced a novel scheme called the Linkage Programme in collaboration with tertiary institutions in the country to deepen studying of Banking and Finance.

“The objective of the programme is to strengthen and deepen Banking and Finance Education by infusing professional elements into the teaching-learning process.

“With a view to addressing the gap between the industry and the academia in terms of the quality of graduates produced from our higher institutions.

“The Linkage Programme which currently has on board 68 tertiary institutions in Nigeria, commenced in the North East Zone, with the execution of the collaboration Agreement between CIBN and ATBU Bauchi, on June 12, 2014,” he said.

Olugbemi appealed to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Mohammmed Abdulaziz, to look into some areas in furtherance of the objectives of the programme.

“Encourage all students in the Banking & Finance, Business Administration and related courses to automatically register with CIBN as members and write the institute’s examinations to become chartered bankers.

“Facilitate the registration of faculty members of the Department of Banking and Finance of the university to register as members of the institute.

“The university should also provide information to the Institute as may be required from time to time on the progress of the Linkage Programme,” he stressed.

He stated that the project would be completed in four months.

In his remark, the Vice-Chancellor expressed appreciation to CIBN for the intervention aimed at the development of Banking and Finance Education in the institution.

He assured the body that the project when completed would be used judiciously not only for Banking and Finance students, but by all Nigerians.(NAN)

