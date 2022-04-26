CIBN donates 160-seater theater to ATBU

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has donated a 160-seater lecture hall to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, as part of effort to enhance financial education in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CIBN on Nov. 8, 2021embarked on construction of the 160-seat capacity theater at the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management of the university.

Dr Bayo Olugbemi, President of the CIBN, said the gesture was to strengthen banking and financial education in the country through injection of professionalism into the teaching and learning process.

He reiterated the commitment of the Institute to strengthen banking and financial institutions in the country, adding that revamping the education system in Nigeria was a collective responsibility of all and sundry, irrespective of gender or race.

“This edifice will be known and called “The CIBN Bankers Hall.” It will serve as the melting pot for the training and development of future ready bankers.

“It is a 160 seater lecture theater, fully furnished and equipped with ultra-modern facilities.

“I have no doubt that this structure will serve as an important tool in the delivery of high quality education to future bankers,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to support government’s effort towards reinvigorating the education sector for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

“The institute is mindful of the fact that government alone might not be able to provide all the funding required to provide quality education especially at tertiary level,” he said.

He urged students to ensure effective utilisation of the facility to achieve academic excellence.

In his remark, Prof. Muhammad Abdulaziz, Vice-Chancellor of the University, lauded the intervention in the development of banking and financial education in the institution.

Represented by Prof. Ibrahim Garba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Abdulaziz said the university would ensure that students and lecturers registered with the institution to enhance professionalism.

Also speaking, Dr Seye Awojobi, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, CIBN, said that the institute began Linkage Partnership with the university on June 12, 2014, adding that it has been rewarding and fruitful relationship. (NAN)

