CIBN donates 150-seat Lecture Hall to The Polytechnic, Ibadan

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has buoyed up the morale of students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, with a donation of a 150-seat lecture hall.

This is contained in a release made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to the release, the President and Council Chairman of CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, announced the donation during a courtesy call on the Management of the Institution on Tuesday.

Olugbemi, who led members of his Executive on the courtesy call, noted that CIBN will construct similar buildings in the remaining five geopolitical zones in the country.

He said the yardstick for donation is determined by a set of criteria for all tertiary institutions in the country with The Polytechnic, Ibadan, emerging the topmost institution in the South West zone.

The CIBN boss further disclosed that construction of the structure will commence within the next two months.

He assured that collaboration between The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and the CIBN will be improved on and sustained, especially in the area of training programmes.

Responding on behalf of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, the Rector of the institution expressed, appreciation to the CIBN for the gesture.

Adebiyi said the institution has always been collaborating with industries and professional bodies since he assumed office.

This, according to him, is to enable the students to share knowledge with industry-based professionals.

He further pointed out that a number of industry-based professionals had volunteered to lecture at no cost in some departments as part of the dividends of the collaboration. (NAN)

