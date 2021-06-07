The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to collaborate with it to check illicit finance flow in the country.

The CIBN made the call in a statement issued by the its Head of Corporate Commission, Mr Nelson Olagundoye , on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement said also that the institute was proposing an annual joint conference that would focus on proffering solutions to the challenge, as part of the collaboration.

According to the statement, the President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr Bayo Olugbemi, made the call when he was received by the Executive Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, retired Brig Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, in Abuja recently.

The CIBN President said that the purpose of the visit was to discuss how CIBN could deepen the relationship between the agency and the banking industry.

This is toward building a better Nigeria, a Nigeria that would be drug-free and one to be proud of.

Olugbemi said that the institute was ready to collaborate with the NDLEA Academy on relevant certification programmes as well as to provide technical expertise to enhance the existing competencies in the Academy.

He urged the agency to partner with the institute to educate Nigerian youths on the dangers of hard drugs to the human health.

Olugbemi further sought the support of the Agency for the proposed amendment of the CIBN Act of 2007.

This is to enhance the power of the disciplinary tribunal to discipline erring bankers, among others.

The CIBN President applauded the Agency for the effective and efficient administration in fighting smuggling, production, trafficking and use of illicit drugs.

Marwa, while welcoming the CIBN team, said that about 15 million Nigerian youth were into illicit drug consumption.

He said their indulgence contributed to the high level of criminality in the country, especially banditry and incessant kidnapping of school pupils.

He said that the Agency had been dealing drastically with a supply chain of illicit drugs.

According to him, over N90 billion worth of drugs has been confiscated by the Agency while going after the properties of the drug barons.

He assured the institute of the Agency’s readiness to collaborate with it on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act (AML/CTF).

The NDLEA chief also promised collaboration on relevant banking operation fundamentals, to fight against criminality in the country.

Marwa also lauded the advocacy role of CIBN in the Financial Services Industry, adding that the agency would support the Institute on the CIBN Act review when presented to the National Assembly.

He promised to continually support the Institute’s leadership and be more active and committed to the Institute’s activities, programmes and events.(NAN)

