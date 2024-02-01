Church Of Nigeria To Honour  Olamiti With  Prestigious Award Of Excellence

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has nominated Sir Folu Olamiti for the prestigious Church of Nigeria Award for Faithfulness in Kingdom Service as the church celebrates 45th Anniversary of the Province of Church of Nigeria that was inaugurated on 24th February 1979.

In a letter signed by the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Most Revd Henry Ndukuba, the Church stated that the honour “ is in recognition of your unwavering dedication, exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and Christian community at large.

“ Your life and ministry have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many, and this award is a small token of our immense appreciation for your tireless work in the Lord’s vineyard.

“ Your presence at this event would not only grace the occasion but also inspire and encourage others in their faith and service.

“The presentation of the award will take place during the opening ceremony of the Standing Committee of the Church on 7th of February 2024, at the Cathedral of the Ascension, Boji Boji, Owa in the Diocese of Ika, Delta State, at 10 am.