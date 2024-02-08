Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion honours 25 Eminent Leaders

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has honoured 25 Eminent Church Leaders to commemorate its 45th anniversary of the birth of the Church.

The 25 awardees were honoured for their Excellence in Faithfulness in the Kingdom Service

The award took place during the Bi – Annual Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion at The Anglican Cathedral Church of Ascension Boji- Boji Owa, Diocese of Ika.

Names of the recipients are as follows:

1.The Most Rev’d Dr Peter Jasper Akinola. Former Primate

2.The Most Rev’d Dr Nicholas Okoh

Former Primate

3.The Most Revd Timothy Olufosoye

Posthumous.

The Most Rev’d Joseph Abiodun Adetiloye. (Posthumous) Bishop Ajayi Crowther (Posthumous)

6.. The Most Revd Dr Ephraim Adebola Ademowo- Former Bishop of Lagos

The Right Revd Emmanuel Gbonigi- Former Bishop of Akure The Right Revd Gideon Olajide- Former Bishop of Ibadan Henry Johnson- Diocese of Lagos – (Posthumous) The Right Revd ( Lt Col) Titus E. Ogbonyomi- Diocese of Kaduna (Posthumous) The Most Rev’d Jonathan Onyemelukwe – Former Bishop on the Niger – (Posthumous) Hon. Justice Babasola Opeoluwa Ogunade- Chancellor Lagos West Barr Dr Abraham Yisa – Former Registrar CON Deaconess Susan Esan – CMS Missionary, Jos Diocese Evangelist Mary Maidoki – Diocese of Maiduguri Chief Folu Olamiti- Diocese of Abuja Very Revd Dr Ifechukwu Ibeme – Diocese of Maiduguri

18.Mr Bode Adediji- Diocese of Isun

Chief Timothy AtoyebiAdesoye- Diocese of Osun Evang Mrs H.E Ejoharado – Diocese of Sapele Lady Ndidi Anuchi- Diocese of Sapele. Otunba ( Dr) Mathew Oyin Jolayemi – Diocese of Igbomina West Professor Olugbemiro Jegede Diocese of Ogorimagogo.

24.Ven. Franklin Inomo Olenye, Diocse of Niger.

Air Commodore Prof Philemon Afume Agashua – Diocese of Gboko (Posthumous).

In his opening address to delegates to the Standing Committee meeting The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria Most Revd Henry Ndukuba said the Church of Nigeria Award Committee had carefully selected the eminent Church Leaders for the award of Excellence in Faithfulness in Kingdom Service.

The Primate declared:”We appreciate their diligence in their choices and more so, we thank God for the enduring legacy these servants of God have left in the service of God and humanity.

“We remain grateful to the Almighty God for the sacrifice of these great fathers of faith for the Church. Some of the Awards are posthumous- the memory of the Righteous shall be blessed.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

