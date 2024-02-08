Thursday, February 8, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectChurch of Nigeria Anglican Communion honours 25 Eminent Leaders
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProjectSecurity

Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion honours 25 Eminent Leaders

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
21

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has honoured 25 Eminent Church Leaders to commemorate  its 45th anniversary of the birth  of the Church. 

The 25 awardees were honoured for their Excellence in Faithfulness in the Kingdom Service 

The award took place during the Bi – Annual  Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion at The Anglican Cathedral Church of Ascension  Boji- Boji Owa, Diocese of Ika.

Names of the recipients are as follows:

1.The Most Rev’d Dr Peter Jasper Akinola. Former Primate 

2.The Most Rev’d Dr Nicholas Okoh

     Former Primate

3.The Most Revd Timothy Olufosoye

    Posthumous.

  1. The  Most Rev’d Joseph Abiodun Adetiloye.           (Posthumous)
  2. Bishop Ajayi Crowther  (Posthumous)

6.. The Most Revd Dr Ephraim Adebola Ademowo- Former Bishop of Lagos 

  1. The Right Revd Emmanuel Gbonigi- Former Bishop of Akure
  2. The Right Revd Gideon Olajide- Former Bishop of Ibadan
  3. Henry Johnson-  Diocese of Lagos – (Posthumous)
  4. The Right Revd ( Lt Col)  Titus E. Ogbonyomi- Diocese of Kaduna  (Posthumous)
  5. The Most Rev’d  Jonathan Onyemelukwe – Former Bishop on the  Niger – (Posthumous)
  6. Hon. Justice Babasola Opeoluwa Ogunade- Chancellor Lagos West
  7. Barr Dr Abraham Yisa – Former Registrar CON
  8. Deaconess Susan Esan – CMS Missionary, Jos Diocese 
  9. Evangelist Mary Maidoki – Diocese of Maiduguri
  10. Chief Folu Olamiti- Diocese of Abuja
  11. Very Revd Dr Ifechukwu Ibeme – Diocese of Maiduguri

18.Mr Bode Adediji- Diocese of Isun

  1. Chief Timothy AtoyebiAdesoye- Diocese of Osun
  2. Evang  Mrs H.E Ejoharado – Diocese of Sapele
  3. Lady Ndidi Anuchi- Diocese of Sapele.
  4. Otunba ( Dr) Mathew Oyin  Jolayemi – Diocese of Igbomina West
  5. Professor Olugbemiro Jegede Diocese of Ogorimagogo.

24.Ven. Franklin Inomo Olenye, Diocse of Niger.

  1. Air Commodore Prof Philemon Afume Agashua – Diocese of Gboko (Posthumous).

In his opening address to delegates to the  Standing Committee meeting The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria Most Revd Henry Ndukuba said the Church of Nigeria Award Committee had carefully selected the eminent Church Leaders for the award of Excellence in Faithfulness in Kingdom Service. 

The Primate declared:”We appreciate their diligence in their choices and more so, we thank God for the enduring legacy these servants of God have left in the service of God and humanity.  

“We remain grateful to the Almighty God for the sacrifice of these great fathers of faith for the Church. Some of the Awards are posthumous- the memory of the Righteous shall be blessed.”

Previous article
NEC meeting: Judge orders Sowunmi to paste court processes on PDP secretariat
Next article
Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute – NCC
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.