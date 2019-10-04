Church honours security officers, families in Abuja

House on the Rock Church – the Refuge Parish, on Sunday, honoured deserving officers drawn from the Army, Navy and the Police at the second edition of its Refugee Heroes Award in Abuja, in recognition of their sacrifices to the nation.

House on the Rock –the Refuge is a daughter Church of House on the Rock churches with headquarters in Lagos. The Refugee Heroes Award was conceived in 2018, to celebrate gallant military, para-military and police officers who have sacrificed for the nation and in some cases paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

The award ceremony which took place at the church’s event centre in Abuja saw 14 persons honoured with over 5 million naira. The awardees include widows of police, army and navy personnel’s and one serving police traffic warden.

Last year the church honoured widows of 7 policemen killed by armed attackers at Galadimawa Junction in Abuja, three naval officers, two army officers who died fighting insurgency in the North East and two naval officers injured while on active duty.

The church also provided financial support ranging from N150,000 to N200,000 to support the family left behind, Uche Aigbe, Lead Pastor of the Church informed journalists at a press conference earlier on Friday, September 27.

Aigbe also stated that the programme was part of the church’s corporate social responsibility and even more significant as hundreds of military personnel and policemen continue to lose their lives in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and criminal elements.

“Our objective is for Nigerians to develop the culture of honor and appreciation of those who constantly put their lives on the line to protect us. Our intention is that this will be a movement that will sweep through the country. We are aware that the government through the Armed Forces Remembrance Day reaches out to veterans, but it is obvious that the needs are enormous, hence requiring a public/private partnership and collaboration,” he said.

The award ceremony was graced by important dignitaries including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who was represented by Rear Admiral H. Ngalabak. The CDS thanked the church and asked for more support from Nigerians.



“I sincerely hope that this appreciation ceremony goes beyond the four walls of this building to the streets, the corners and every household as all Nigerians join you to support us in the discharge of our duties. We do not seek the rewards but appreciate them when they come,” the CDS remarked.

By Olajide Adelana