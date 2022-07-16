Chukwudi  emerges President of Amputee Football Federation

Mr. Maduakor Chukwudi has emerged unopposed winner of the presidential election of the Amputee Football Federation in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the election held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, Chukwudi had 10 votes.His primary assignment is to bring innovations that will give the federation new image in the sport.

NAN reports that Bungon Dauda was elected unopposed as the Vice President from North West with 10 votes.Reponding after his win, Chukwudi said the board would continue to sponsor and support the various activities of the federation.“We need sponsors to develop our sport in Nigeria and as the president, this is my call to duty.”We will look for sponsors that will be of assistance and support us in our various activities to ensure that we grow.”

The welfare of players will be our major concern because without them (players) there is no people to lead ,” he said.NAN reports that the election was conducted under the guidance of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.The National Para-sports Federation was to conduct elections for seven Para sports Federations but six were conducted.Those conducted are Para-athletic, Para- powerlifting, Para-soccer, Para-swimming, Sitting-volleyball, and Amputee football. (NAN)

