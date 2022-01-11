Chukwu hails Super Eagles’ resilience, hard work in winning first match

A former Coach and Captain of the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu, has hailed the Super Eagles resilience and hard work in winning the first match at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chukwu made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday while reacting to the Super Eagles’ encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt.

NAN reports that the match ended 1- 0 in favour of the Super Eagles through a goal scored at the 30th minute of play by its forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Chukwu noted that with the Super Eagles win against Pharaohs of Egypt, the national team had passed its Group D hurdles, as the Egyptian side before now posed a major threat to the qualification of Nigeria from the group.

“We are very happy. A well-executed match and the match that really showcased the quality the Super Eagles were made of.

“The Super Eagles dominated the play with a lot of hard work and resilience throughout the game,” he said.

Chukwu also commended the Super Eagles’ Coach, Austin Eguavoen, for his hard work in putting the team in shape, saying that the match was played with a team spirit.

He said that the team needed to make constant changes as the need arose.

“However, for now, our team is in order and I believe they will do exploits in this continental event,” he said.

NAN reports that the 2021 AFCON tournament kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Cameroon and the Super Eagles is drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

NAN also reports that the Super Eagles had won the tournament three times; in Nigeria in 1980; Tunisia in 1994; and South Africa in 2013. (NAN)

