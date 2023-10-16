Chukkol Bags NACOS’ Award of Excellence

The Nigeria Association of Computing Students, NACOS, has conferred an Award of Excellence on the Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr, Abdulkarim Chukkol.

The Award was conferred on the Chairman on Friday, October 6, 2023, when a delegation led by NACOS’ National President, Chihurumnanya Nwanevu, paid a Courtesy Visit to the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission, in Jabi, Abuja.

According to him, “ the Association recognizes Mr. Chukkol’s exceptional role and his contribution to the field of cyber security and relentlessness in safeguarding Nigeria’s digital landscape”.

The Association also applauded the role of the EFCC in protecting the image of Nigeria in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

Responding, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, who was represented by Deputy Director, Creative Engagement, Deputy Commander of the EFCC, DCE, Nwanyinma Okeanu thanked the Association for finding the Chairman worthy of the Award, and further commended the good works of the Association.

The Chairman also charged the group to continue to stay true and collaborate with the Commission as the anti-graft war cannot be won in isolation. “We welcome every act or combination that will help in ensuring that our nation is free from cybercrime”, he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Head of Enlightenment and Reorientation Unit, Aisha Mohammed said the anti-graft war cannot be won in isolation, stressing that it’s a fight for all in order to salvage the country.

“The fight against corruption is not an EFCC fight, it is a fight for all, so I am calling on you all to join the Commission in making the fight a success”, she said

