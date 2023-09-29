Chukkol appoints Dele Oyewale as EFCC Spokesman



…As Wilson Uwujaren becomes Ag Director, Public Affairs

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, has appointed a renowned journalist, Mr Dele Oyewale, as the spokesman for the foremost anti-graft agency.



According to a report by TheIdeal News, Oyewale’s appointment is with immediate effect as from Thursday, September 28, 2023.



In separate letters dated Thursday, September 28, Oyewale was appointed as the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, while the former spokesman for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, was appointed as the Acting Director of Public Affairs.



When contacted, Uwujaren confirmed the development tobthe newspaper, saying that, “Yes, I’ve been appointed as the Acting Director of Public Affairs for the EFCC.”



Oyewale, a practicing journalist, worked with various news platforms, including The News, Tempo, PM News, and TELL Magazine.



He was awarded and honoured by the Nigerian Media Merit Awards as the Industry Reporter of the Year 2002 and 2003, the Business Reporter of the Year 2003 and 2005, the Aviation Reporter of the Year 2004 and 2005, and the Banking and Finance Reporter of the Year, 2005.



The new EFCC spokesman, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, also bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism.



He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State.

