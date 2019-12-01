Chronicle Business School commends Hospital boss for commitment

The management and staff of Chronicle Business School, Abuja, has commended the achievement of the Medical Director of Kwali General Hospital, Dr (Mrs.) Halima Bello Lawal for good governance and Commitment to duties in rural areas in her three years in office.

The president/Chief Learning Officer of the organisation, Dr. Godwin Nyitse, made the commendation in Kwali during the conferment of Personality Leadership Merit Award to Dr. (Mrs) Halima Bello Lawal of Kwali General Hospital, Abuja-FCT.

Nyitse said the award was a wake-up call to duty and in recognition of contributions to the health sectors, and community service development across the country.

He said Dr. Halima Bello Lawal is a God fearing servant to humanity who transformed Kwali General Hospital within the short period she resumed duties and call on other corporate bodies to emulate her.

The guest speaker at the occasion Dr. Mindah Kwali Ayuba (JP) said women as catalyst for national development must work together to entrench a more collaboration and ideal leadership which is appropriate for the modern world.

Dr. Midah Ayuba further stressed that, power is never given on a platter of gold therefore, any substantial increase and guarantee of women’s access to contribute to the society and greater placement in public life requires critical action.

In his contribution, the Esu Kwali and chairman council of chiefs, Kwali area Council, Shaban Audu Nizazo III called on Kwali residents and FCT in particular to rededicate themselves to the cause of peace in the land necessary for development.

The monarch said Nigerians must cultivate the spirit of brotherhood and peace in this new dispensation and must not allow violence to occur.

He commended Dr. Halima Bello Lawal, staff and her management team for their innovation and creativity in Kwali General Hospital.

The Medical Director, Dr Halima Bello Lawal, noted that the Hospital management is highly committed to making the health system work in Kwali General Hospital. (NAN)