Christ’s resurrection victory over all iniquities – Kaigama

By Bridget Ikyado

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop His Grace Ignatius Kaigama has described Christ’s resurrection as victory of life over death, hope over despair and love over hatred.



Kaigama said this in his homily on Easter Sunday at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro Cathedral in Abuja.



He said Christ’s resurrection also signified victory of good over evil, unity

over rivalry, generosity over selfishness, peace over violence, co-existence over strife, justice over iniquity and truth over falsehood.



He said in the book of Romans 10:11 “No one who believes in him will be

put to shame”.



He urged Christians to therefore boldly witness and proclaim the risen Lord in a world darkened by sin, gripped by fear,

violence, wars and corruption.



Kaigama advised Christians to shun negatives on social media platforms filled with sad, fake and bad news.



He also warned against following the world invaded by the virus of immorality

and acts causing hopelessness and needless pains.



“Amidst the religious and political voices of hatred and violence, Muslims and Christians, whose Ramadan and Easter coincide this year again, should go beyond mutual courteous felicitations to be instruments of fostering social harmony and peaceful co-existence.



“Nigerians should rather speak and act against corruption, injustice and greed; doing everything to overcome ethno-religious and socio-political hostilities.



“The brutal killings, kidnappings, immoral and anti-social activities in

different parts of Nigeria are brought about by the cumulative effect

of sins in the nation,” he said.



According to him, irrespective of which Nigerian sins (Muslim or Christian or Traditional worshipper), sin is a gross disobedience to God and it also hurts the individual who sins and the entire society.



He assured that it was only when we stopped offending God and one another that the negative and harsh social realities we are witnessing today will be

greatly minimized.



“In Nigeria, we have the habit of only blaming those in political leadership, but forgetting that in our private lives.



“We violate God’s laws and also violate neighbours’ integrity and rights saying like Cain, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Gen. 4:9),”he said.



The bishop expressed happiness by the recent outbursts of righteous anger.



He advised christians that to run the race to eternity they must ensure that their lives and work on earth will win for us the crown of glory in heaven.



“We implore the Risen Lord to have mercy on us, to liberate us and the whole world from insecurity and agonies caused by man’s inhumanity to man.



“May Jesus transform our situations, satisfy our hungers, quench our thirsts, heal our sick world.



”May God wipe away our tears, and restore our buried hopes and aspirations, and above all, give us the peace that only God can give,” he said.(NAN)

