Monday, December 25, 2023
Christmas: We feel your pains, never despair, LP tells Nigerians

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State on Monday urged Nigerians, especially Lagos residents, not to despair in spite of the current challenges facing the nation.

The Lagos State LP Chairperson, Pastor Dayo Ekong, said this in her message to Nigerians in commemoration of the 2023 Christmas celebration.

The message was issued by Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, the LP Publicity Secretary in the state.

Ekong described the season as a moment of joy, peace and reflection of God’s goodness and love to humanity.

According to her, there is still hope for the nation, no matter the intensity of the current economic pains.

“Labour Party in Lagos State felicitates with the Christians in the State, the nation and the entire world on this very important occasion.

“We feel your pain and request that you do not despair.

“Every pain and suffering has an expiry date and we know, for sure, that the chain of hardship, struggles and gloomy future will be broken soon,” she said.

The party leader called for prayers for peace and prosperity in the country.

“All will be well with our dear country and us all,” Ekong said.

She wished Lagos residents a merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year. (NAN)

