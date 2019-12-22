Christmas: Umahi orders payment of workers salaries by Dec. 23

Gov. David Umahi has directed the Office of the Accountant-General of the state to pay the salaries of workers in the state on or before noon December 23.



Umahi gave the order on Sunday in Abakaliki during the 2019 special thanksgiving service of Government House Chapel, Abakaliki.



He expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the payment of salaries for December.



He, therefore, directed the accountant-general, Mrs Christiana Ukwuta, to ensure that workers got their salaries to enable them to prepare for the Christmas celebration.



He also ordered that salaries of state university and colleges of education be paid too.



The governor said that the state government had always paid workers’ salaries by the 15th of every month and worried why that of December was delayed.



“With all sincerity, I apologise to our civil servants for the delay over the payment of your salaries.



“It is the fault of the accountant-general because I had never paid salaries later than December 10th every year, its sad to hear,” Umahi said.



Meanwhile, Umahi has encouraged the Christian faithful to step up their prayer lives and show more commitment to God to be able to attract more blessings.



He applauded the Christian faithful for their contributions to the poor in society.



He also commended government officials for their support in the development of the state.



He expressed optimism that the state would experience greater development and growth in 2020.



Eunice Oyeyemi, the Government House Chaplain, said that the rapid development and progress made by the state showed that it had found grace from God.



Oyeyemi encouraged Christians to always show gratitude and thanksgiving to God for more blessings, saying that praises provoke more blessings from God.



“When you give thanks to God, you provoke him for more blessings,” Oyeyemi said.

She further encouraged Christians to also assist the less privileged in society.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event attracted top government officials and security chiefs in the state, among other dignitaries. (NAN)