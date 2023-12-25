Christmas: Tuggar Calls for Renewed Dedication to Global Peaceful Relations

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has issued a heartfelt call to all Nigerians and citizens all over the world urging them to rekindle their commitment to nurturing peaceful relationships. Such efforts he said should show respect for one another’s differences, and collaborating to tackle global challenges that affects everyone.

In his Christmas message delivered on Sunday, the Minister expressed his unwavering dedication to advancing diplomacy and cooperation for the betterment of our shared future. He encouraged all to use this Christmas season as an opportunity to renew their commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, appreciating diversity, and collectively addressing the pressing global issues that impact us all.

During this festive period of joyous celebrations, Tuggar extended warm Christmas greetings to all, hoping that this time of togetherness and happiness would usher in a new year filled with hope, prosperity, and unity. He emphasized the importance of embracing the spirit of giving, reflecting on past achievements, and moving forward with renewed determination. He conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

In a world enriched with diverse cultures, traditions, and beliefs, the Minister reminded everyone that the holiday season serves as a universal reminder of the common values that bind us as global citizens. He encouraged people to seize this opportunity to unite in a spirit of goodwill, fostering understanding and cooperation across borders.

He concluded by expressing his hope that this festive season will fill hearts and homes with joy, uniting people in the pursuit of a more harmonious and prosperous world. He called on all to embrace the enduring values of love, compassion, and empathy, not only during the holiday season but throughout the new year.

