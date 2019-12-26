Christmas: Technology firm, Rotary Club fight malaria in Kuchigoro community

PaynergyNG, a technology firm, and Rotary Club of Jabi Lakeside, on Thursday offered malaria treatment scheme to 150 children in Kuchigoro community of Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the outreach was part of PaynergyNG’s Christmas gifts to the less privileged communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking to NAN on the scheme, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of PaynergyNG, Chiedozie Akwiwu, regretted that malaria had claimed many lives in sub-Sahara Africa.

He called for collective efforts to reduce the scourge, adding that solving the problem was the responsibility of everyone.

Akwiwu explained that the malaria scheme offered to the community covered both testing, treatment and medication.

He particularly regretted that millions had died because they could not afford drugs costing as little as 100 naira.

He declared that PaynergyNG, an energy bill payment platform, had the capacity to handle over 100 malaria cases, and called for more support to enable it reach out to more children yearly.

“If we can handle 100 cases, we have the dream of handling a million cases.

“But, if the government can come in and help us, we can reach more babies, because a lot of babies are dying from malaria,” Akwiwu said.

On her part, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja Lakeside, Rabi Maidunama, deplored the state of roads, clinics and water supply in the community.

She called on government to come in and alleviate the sufferings of those living in the community.

Maidunama, however, expressed the club’s readiness to do more for the community, if it had enough funding.

“If we had enough funds, we would have done more; we want to change their roads, improve their water supply and equip more clinics.

“Most times, communities like this do not have access to proper clinics. Sometimes they have to travel if they need proper medical attention.

“So, if help doesn’t come to them, most of them don’t bother, that is why outreaches like ours are good and timely for them,” she said. (NAN)