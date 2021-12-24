Christmas: Rekindle brotherly love, pray for national peace – NOA

December 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



By Chimezie Godfrey

As join the world to celebrate Christmas, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) urged to use the celebrations to rekindle love, selflessness and brotherliness among citizens in the spirit of Christmas.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, who made the call Christmas to Nigerians, particularly called on the Christian faithful to make special prayers for national peace, and progress during the festive season.

He said Christmas, which tells the story of God’s love for man and the joy it brings, should inspire Nigerians, as a deeply religious people, to love their fellow human beings and democratize joy by sharing and caring for each other.

Recalling that the year 2021 witnessed pockets of divisive sentiments and insecurity in some parts of the country, Abari was optimistic that if imbibed the virtues of love, selflessness and brotherliness, as Christmas preaches, those quickly be surmounted.

The NOA Director General, however, canvassed perpetual vigilance by as they go about the festivities of the with a view to preventing security breaches and ensuring protection for them and their loved ones.

He also urged to use the opportunity of the Christmas and New Year holidays to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while observing all the preventive protocols, especially avoiding crowded spaces during the celebrations.

While wishing a joyous Christmas celebration, Abari stressed the need to stay safe throughout the season.

