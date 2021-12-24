Christmas: Rekindle brotherly love, pray for national peace – NOA

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigerians join the world to celebrate Christmas, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to use the celebrations to rekindle love, selflessness and brotherliness among citizens in the spirit of Christmas.

Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, who made the call in a Christmas felicitation message to Nigerians, particularly called on the Christian faithful to make special prayers for national peace, unity and progress during the festive season.

He said Christmas, which tells the story of God’s love for man and the joy it brings, should inspire Nigerians, as a deeply religious people, to love their fellow human beings and democratize joy by sharing and caring for each other.

Recalling that the year 2021 witnessed pockets of divisive sentiments and insecurity in some parts of the country, Abari was optimistic that if Nigerians imbibed the virtues of love, selflessness and brotherliness, as Christmas preaches, those challenges would quickly be surmounted.

The NOA Director General, however, canvassed perpetual vigilance by Nigerians as they go about the festivities of the season with a view to preventing security breaches and ensuring protection for them and their loved ones.

He also urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the Christmas and New Year holidays to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while observing all the preventive protocols, especially avoiding crowded spaces during the celebrations.

While wishing Nigerians a joyous Christmas celebration, Abari stressed the need to stay safe throughout the season.