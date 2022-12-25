Christmas: PRP felicitates with Nigerians, preaches peaceful coexistence

By Naomi Sharang

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has congratulated the Christian community in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

The party’s Acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mr Muhammed Ishaq, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Christmas mark the birthday of Jesus Christ and is an immensely joyous occasion celebrated with great ardour the world over.

“It is a memorable moment for exchanging the light of love, peace, tolerance and happiness.

“PRP uses this medium to call on all Nigerians to continue co-existing peacefully and in harmony. It is only on the foundation of peace and unity that Nigerians can experience genuine and collective happiness.

“We pray that may this year’s Christmas bring true liberation to our nation.

“May true peace reign in our nation. May our country be freed from all forms of ills that bedevil our dear nation.” (NAN)