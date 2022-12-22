Christmas: prices of foodstuffs continue to rise in Enugu

Maureen Ojinaka.

The prices of foodstuffs particularly rice, tomatoes, cooking oil, crayfish and chicken have continued to soar beyond reach of the masses in Enugu metropolis markets, two days to Christmas.

The correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who conducted a market survey in some major markets in Enugu metropolis, observed that the prices of the commodities have recorded over 70 per cent increment.

Some traders, who spoke with NAN blamed the price increment of the foodstuffs and other essential items on recent flood and increase in pump price of petroleum products in the country.

Mr Matthew Uchechi, a dealer in rice at Garki Market, said that the price of rice could not be controlled at the moment due to the recent flood that occurred few months ago affecting agricultural produce, particularly rice.

According to Uchechi, the price may not drop for now until farmers begin to cultivate the produce in large quantity without any form of natural or human attack on farm lands.

Mrs Blessing Nzekwe, another rice dealer in Ogbete Main Market, said that the price of local rice had continued to rise due to the increase in pump price of petroleum products in Enugu.

Nzekwe said that a 50kg of de-stoned local rice now goes for between N38,000 and N45,000 as against the previous price of between N29,000 and N32,000 in October.

She added that the foreign rice now goes for between N48,000 and N50,000 as against its previous price of N40,000 and N44,00 depending on its grade.

Meanwhile, some of the traders who sell chicken blamed the high cost of feed for the increase in prices of chicken in the market.

Mr Ugochukwu Olisa, who sells chicken at Kenyatta Market, said that the costly chicken feed had pushed many sellers to increase prices of their chickens so as to remain in the business.

Olisa explained that an average chicken now sells for N9,000 against N6,000 in October while the larger ones is between N15,000 and N18,000 as against N12,000 and N15,000.

However, Mrs Ijeoma Ani, a palm oil dealer at New Market said that the increase in palm oil price was not in any way associated with flood or higher pump price of petroleum products; rather it was due to its off-season period.

“We are not in the season of palm fruits for now, that is why the price of palm oil has increased, this is how it has been for many years, during the harvest of palm fruits the price of palm oil will reduce,” Ani said.

Another palm oil dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity at Mayor Market, said that a 75cl bottle of palm oil is now N900 as against N700 in October.

She added that the five – litre jerry can is now N4,500 as against N3,500 while 20-litre jerry can is sold for N18,000 as against N14,500.

A tomato dealer at Garki Market, Mrs Vera Obi,said that a big basket of tomato is now N25,000 as against N17,000.

Obi said that the price of tomato increased due to the high cost of transportation as a result of the increase in the pump price of the petroleum product.

Also the price of crayfish was not left out as it recorded over 100 per cent increase in the market.

Mrs Chimdalu Offor, a crayfish dealer in New Market, said that though, the flood also affected the price of the produce but it goes up usually during the yuletide but not as high as the current price.

According to Offor, a big bag of crayfish is now N140,000 as against N90,000 in October, while a 4.5 paint bucket is now N5,400. (NAN)