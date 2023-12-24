Christmas: Pray for Nigeria, extend kindness to others – Fayemi

As Nigerians celebrate Christmas, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), has extended heartfelt wishes of peace, goodwill, and prosperity to all.

In a message by the head of the Fayemi Media Office, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi acknowledges Nigerians’ resilience in the face of challenges throughout the year and urged that in the spirit of Christmas, “we should all come together in celebration, irrespective of religious or cultural differences, fostering a sense of togetherness and unity”.

Fayemi said,“This festive season signifies a time for reflection, gratitude, and rekindling the flames of hope and unity that underpin our nation. It is a time to celebrate the values of love, compassion, and generosity which was illustrated by the birth of Jesus Christ.

‘’Despite our challenges, Christmas reminds us of the enduring power of faith, forgiveness, and resilience. Let us embrace this spirit and use it to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, foster peaceful coexistence, and rekindle the flames of national unity.

‘’I urge all Nigerians, irrespective of their differences, to use this special season to extend kindness and understanding to one another. Let us celebrate the joy of family and friends, share our blessings with those in need, and offer prayers for peace and prosperity for our nation.

‘’May the light of Christmas illuminate our hearts and homes, guiding us towards a brighter and more prosperous New Year. May the joy of this season fill our lives with happiness, hope, and renewed strength.’’

