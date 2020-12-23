Christmas: Police to prosecute violators of COVID-19 protocols in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau says it will arrest and prosecute anyone caught violating COVID-19 protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Plateau.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

According to him, the command will do everything within its power to ensure that residents adhere to the safety measures against the pandemic.

“Members of the public are advised to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols, particularly the Presidential Task Force (PTF) directives that social gathering should not be more than fifty persons.

“The command hereby warns that it has put in place measures to arrest and prosecute anyone or group contravening the said directives,” he said.

Ogaba further said that the command had also put stringent security measures in place to curtail crimes and criminality in the state during the celebration.

He advised parents, guardians and the general public to be vigilant and desist from visiting unauthorised designations and ensure the safety of their children.

He said: “The command has put in place elaborate and workable security strategies to curtail crimes and criminality before, during and after the yuletide.

“We have put our patrol vehicles in strategic areas of the state to respond promptly to distress calls from members of the public at anytime.

“To avoid unintended consequences, members of the public are advised to be cautious and avoid patronising unauthorised parks so that they will not be victims to kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminal elements.”

The PPRO also said that the command had banned the use of fireworks, bangers, knockouts and tricycle movement on Dec. 25 and 26, as well as Jan. 1, 2021. (NAN)