Christmas: Police nab 23 suspected criminals nationwide

The Nigeria Police Force said it arrested 23 suspects over armed robbery, cultism as well as hoodlums, targeting fun seekers and engaging in gangsterism during the Christmas

By Monday Ijeh

The Nigeria Police Force said it arrested 23 suspects over armed robbery, cultism as well as hoodlums, targeting fun seekers and engaging in gangsterism during the Christmas celebrations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the arrests were in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Dr Kayode Egbetokun to commands and formations.

The police spokesman said the I-G had ordered emplacement of anti-crime strategies towards ensuring adequate safety and security during the festive period.

Adejobi said operatives from the Police Command in Lagos State on Dec. 25 arrested three suspected hoodlums, operating around the Safejo area of Amukoko, Lagos State.

He said the arrest followed a distress call that a group of hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons were operating in the area.

Adejobi said the swift response by the police operatives led to the arrest of the three suspects and recovery of the weapons used in carrying out their robbery attacks on innocent fun seekers.

He said the police had emplaced intensified searches to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.

In a similar development, Adejobi said police operatives attached to Saminaka Division in Kaduna State, on Dec. 25 arrested a suspect over kidnapping.

He said the suspect had been actively involved in multiple kidnapping operations within Saminaka area of the state.

According to him, further investigation led to the recovery of a fabricated AK-47 rifle from the suspect.

He said the suspect had confessed to be a member of a notorious kidnapping gang that had been evading arrest since the arrest of other gang members on Aug. 16.

Adejobi said efforts were being intensified to apprehend other members of the gang and recover more arms and ammunition.

“Commendable efforts of the Nigeria Police operatives have also been witnessed in Delta, Ogun, Katsina, Benue, FCT and Imo, leading to the arrests of several suspects during the Christmas celebration.

“The I-G has commended the officers involved in these operations for their vigilance and commitment to public safety,” he said.

He said the I-G had enjoined the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. (NAN)