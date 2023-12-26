Christmas: Permanent Secretary of Defence prays for Nigeria, Military

The Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni has charged all Nigerians to live in peace and love as exemplified in the life of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Kana stated this while praying for all Christians during this year’s Christmas celebration.

The Permanent Secretary who sent his warmest and heartfelt greetings to all Nigerians as Nigeria and the world at large celebrate Christmas season said that Christmas is a season of peace, love and sharing.

Accordingly, he called on all Christians and Nigerians to show that love of Christ towards one another and most especially our Nigerian Military “Let us all remember the Military in the front lines fighting insecurity in the country,” he charged.

To the Military, he said their efforts in the fight against insecurity was not unnoticed: “We acknowledge your sacrifices and we thank you for your perseverance in discharging your professional duties,” he commended them.

Dr. Kana said that as Christmas season is a period for reflection, gratitude and unity, Nigerians should imbibe the culture of love, peace and goodwill towards one another.

Furthermore on his greeting message, he sent words of encouragement to all Nigerians saying: ” Let us remember in the midst of our diversity the essence of this season and strive to forster unity, understanding and harmony in our communities and

nation.

He prayed that this year Christmas celebration bring us together as one family and align us with Christ’s teaching of peace, love and harmony.

On insecurity facing the nation, he opined that with love and unity, the nation can defeat our common enemies of terrorism and other criminalities.

He charged all Nigerians irrespective of religion to pray for our Military officers who are out there protecting us.

