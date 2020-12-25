Christmas: PDP chieftain, Lawal Adamu urges patience, resilience

Lawal Adamu Usman a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, has urged Nigerian Christians and especially those of Kaduna State to reinvent the spirit of fortitude and perseverance this Christmas and New Year season while recounting how hard 2020 had been for people separated due to the Coronavirus pandemic and rampaging security situation.

In a Christmas message issued in Kaduna, Adamu applauded Nigerians for “amazing spirit” in surviving with the daunting insecury that has been going on ceaselessly across the country especially in the North.

Adamu also acknowledged how tough the year had been, saying Christmas this year should not just be a joy “but a relief”.

The PDP senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central in 2019, used the Christmas message to praise essential workers who are helping to take care of Nigerians through the pandemic and acknowledged the difficulties that have faced several Northern communities this year.

Lamenting that the year had been a time of “stress and uncertainty” for many, Adamu, serious and sombre, noted the scale of impact felt by people across the country with incessant killings, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency as well as the Coronavirus issue.

“This year has not been easy for any of us. Some of us have faced the loss of loved ones, others the loss of jobs and livelihoods.

“Yet through it all, we have rallied to each other, together. May the festive season bring peace to us and our loved ones,” he said.